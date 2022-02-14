Here at RSB, we run bioinformatics servers which we cannot reboot frequently due to the nature of the research we do. From COVID research, Corals to next-gen genome work. These jobs can take weeks to months to run, and we never know when a short break in the jobs will occur, so can’t easily schedule a reboot. We then discovered kernel live patching; It needed to be simple, professional, affordable and handle a range of Linux systems including Ubuntu, Debian and Centos.KernelCare easily best met these needs, it gave us the peace of mind knowing our kernels were patched and protected. It was so easy to install and apply, and is now all automatic from that point on, and worked on all our flavours of Linux! We can now show this patching compliance to our Universities security team and keep the academics happy and productive at the same time,a win-win for us

-Peter Minogue IT Infrastructure, Information Technology Services Research School of Biology,The Australian National University