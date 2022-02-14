All TuxCare solutions include integrations with configuration management tools, vulnerability scanners, ePortal secure patch server, and 24/7 support.
Put an end to service interruptions and non-compliance caused by system reboots
Keep all components of production Linux systems always up-to-date
Eliminate security vulnerabilities while running end of life Linux
To maintain maximum security and compliance, enterprises need to rapidly patch vulnerabilities, keep production Linux systems updated with the latest fixes, and have a trusted technology partner for support and maintenance.
TuxCare helps organizations by providing support, maintenance, and security for enterprise Linux systems.
We’ve been successfully supporting various RHEL forks for over 12 years including AlmaLinux – a forever-free enterprise-grade OS.
We have passed and continuously maintain various security certifications. And our services have helped numerous enterprise companies, government agencies, and universities achieve and maintain their compliance status.
Our services are designed to go easy on IT budgets. End of life support pricing starts at $4.50, live patching services starts at $3.95. Volume discounts are available when you buy several services in a bundle.
In Corporate, we use KernelCare to do Linux OS updates seamlessly and without reboots required. It’s really helped us with meeting InfoSec requirements for compliance and eased the time commitments of my team relating to patching. It’s relatively inexpensive as well.
Even with a well-managed data centre, an expedited reboot of all your server infrastructure is a daunting feat. When a serious kernel vulnerability is released, KernelCare Enterprise affords us the ability to comprehensively address the issue in a timely manner and without rebooting.
-Ben Heiskell Director, Infrastructure Software Engineering
The support from all interactions with the TuxCare team at CloudLinux has been world-class, and does not go unnoticed
-Steven Greenberg United Launch Alliance
Here at RSB, we run bioinformatics servers which we cannot reboot frequently due to the nature of the research we do. From COVID research, Corals to next-gen genome work. These jobs can take weeks to months to run, and we never know when a short break in the jobs will occur, so can’t easily schedule a reboot. We then discovered kernel live patching; It needed to be simple, professional, affordable and handle a range of Linux systems including Ubuntu, Debian and Centos.KernelCare easily best met these needs, it gave us the peace of mind knowing our kernels were patched and protected. It was so easy to install and apply, and is now all automatic from that point on, and worked on all our flavours of Linux! We can now show this patching compliance to our Universities security team and keep the academics happy and productive at the same time,a win-win for us
-Peter Minogue IT Infrastructure, Information Technology Services Research School of Biology,The Australian National University
Our reputation is built on commitment to keep our systems absolutely stable. Therefore, we spent a few months trying out KernelCare and testing it. KernelCare has not disappointed, it has proven itself to be reliable on all our AWS-based instances. It is also a lot cheaper than its competitors that allowed us to pass savings to our customers and remain competitive. Finally, looking at our time-keeping stats, we saw that we were spending on average 40 hours dealing with every kernel vulnerability. With KernelCare it takes just 15 minutes to patch the same amount of servers
-Oscar Steenmann Managing Partner
Quick easy install, automatic - it runs in the background, my server is always up to date ... no downtime!
-Dean Suhr President
We have been using KernelCare at our EC2 instances and web hosting servers for a long time. We do not run EC2 instances without KernelCare because we think that this is fundamental to bring security and reliability to our company and customers.
-Alex Wojtowicz Owner
We tested it, but to be honest, it wasn’t very exciting - it ‘just worked’.
-Andrzej Talarek Java Developer
KernelCare provides services that make server management easy, particularly with regard to security. Not needing to restart a server to get the latest kernel security updates is essential for business-critical applications that can't be taken down for patches. Additionally, their solutions allow some legacy applications to remain secure when alternative options are not available on the market or would be cost-prohibitive to implement.
-Justin Jett Director of Audit and Compliance
KernelCare keeps a vital part of our services updated without having downtime from reboots - with all the recent Intel exploits this has been even more valuable than ever. KernelCare also adds additional security to the Kernel making it seem even better value for money. I use it across all our server fleet and would recommend it to all Linux administrators.
-Philip Rawlinson Technical Director
It’s been a real pleasure to work with TuxCare to take care of required security updates on some of our servers. The product and the people have been great, we found it easy to implement, and it works great.
-Brian Parker Director of Cloud Platform Services