How Fast Are You Patching?

If the answer is more than a month, it's not fast enough. The Ponemon Institute found that most organizations take more than a month to a year or more to patch vulnerabilities. Best practice has been 30 days, but it's moving to 2 weeks.

LEARN MORE

All TuxCare solutions include integrations with configuration management tools, vulnerability scanners, ePortal secure patch server, and 24/7 support.

KernelCare Enterprise Live Patching Services
KernelCare Enterprise Live Patching Services

Put an end to service interruptions and non-compliance caused by system reboots

LEARN MORE
Linux Support Services
Linux Support
Services

Keep all components of production Linux systems always up-to-date

LEARN MORE
Extended Lifecycle Support for Linux End of Life
Extended Lifecycle Support for Linux End of Life

Eliminate security vulnerabilities while running end of life Linux

LEARN MORE

To maintain maximum security and compliance, enterprises need to rapidly patch vulnerabilities, keep production Linux systems updated with the latest fixes, and have a trusted technology partner for support and maintenance.

TuxCare helps organizations by providing support, maintenance, and security for enterprise Linux systems.

Contact Us

Safe, Trusted and Easy-to-Install

TRUSTED PARTNER

We’ve been successfully supporting various RHEL forks for over 12 years including AlmaLinux – a forever-free enterprise-grade OS.

TALK TO A TUXCARE EXPERT

BEING COMPLIANT IS IN OUR NATURE

We have passed and continuously maintain various security certifications. And our services have helped numerous enterprise companies, government agencies, and universities achieve and maintain their compliance status.

CHECK TUXCARE SECURITY CERTIFICATIONS

AFFORDABLY PRICED

Our services are designed to go easy on IT budgets. End of life support pricing starts at $4.50, live patching services starts at $3.95. Volume discounts are available when you buy several services in a bundle.

LIVE PATCHING LINUX SUPPORT EXTENDED LIFECYCLE SUPPORT

Empowering Organizations to Stay Secure and Compliant

  • TuxCare has delivered patches and bug fixes for various Linux distros for over 10 years.
  • TuxCare is approaching 1 million in production workloads secured and supported by our services.
  • We have over 1500 customers from multiple industries around the world.
  • TuxCare has patched more than 2,000 vulnerabilities without reboots for several years.
  • We have supported more than 40 Linux distributions.

Our Customers

1,500+ enterprises, healthcare providers, government agencies, and universities trust TuxCare with their nearly 1M systems

  • All
  • Consulting
  • Education
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Technology

Resources

State of Enterprise Linux Security Management Read More
“Dirty Pipes” in the Kernel Read More
Dangerous remotely exploitable vulnerability ... Read More
Securing confidential research data ... Read More
State of Enterprise Vulnerability Detection ... Read More
Demand for Rapid Risk Elimination for ... Read More

Talk To A TuxCare Expert